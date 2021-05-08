Not now brother, Jagan on Soren’s tweet on PM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy politely chided his Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren, over the latter’s comment on Twitter against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In this war against Covid-19, these are times not to point fingers but to come together and strengthen the hands of our Prime Minister to effectively combat pandemic, Jagan tweeted.

Earlier, Soren took to the Twitter to express his displeasure over Prime Minister for not making any concrete assurances. Soren tweeted that PM Modi had only spoken his “Mann ki Baat” and that it would have been better if he had discussed business. Soren was referring to the PM’s telephonic conversation with him on the Covid-19 situation in Jharkhand.