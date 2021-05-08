STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Positivity rate reaches 7.25% after 17,188 new cases emerge 

After recording over 20,000 daily spikes for two consecutive days, the state saw its Covid-19 tally rise by 17,188 infections against 1,00,424 samples tested in the 24 hours ending Friday 9 am.

Published: 08th May 2021 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2021 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

RT-PCR tests, COVID-19 test

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After recording over 20,000 daily spikes for two consecutive days, the state saw its Covid-19 tally rise by 17,188 infections against 1,00,424 samples tested in the 24 hours ending Friday 9 am. With 73 fresh fatalities reported in a day, the gross toll touched 8,519, the latest health bulletin said. The total recoveries went up to 10,50,160 after 12,749 more infected persons got cured.

With the fresh additions, the overall positivity rate shot up to 7.25 per cent from 7.19 per cent a day ago, after 1,71,60,870 sample tests conducted so far returned a total of 12,45,374 positives.  Among the fresh casualties, eleven were reported in Vizianagaram, which did not see any death in recent weeks. Visakhapatnam reported 10 deaths; East Godavari eight; Chittoor seven; Krishna and Guntur six each; Kurnool, West Godavari and Prakasam five each; Nellore and Srikakulam four each; and Anantapur two. No casualties were reported from Kadapa district.

Chittoor reported the highest number of 2,260 fresh infections in the 24 hours; Visakhapatnam 1,868; East Godavari 1,823; Anantapur 1,779 cases; Srikakulam 1,632; Nellore 1,530; and Guntur 1,515. 
The active caseload was fast nearing the two lakh mark. As on Friday, it stood at 1,86,695, out of which 20,960 and 20,924 are in Chittoor and East Godavari alone.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
positivity rate covid-19
India Matters
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Drones delivering Covid vaccines? Yes, it's happening soon with first trials in Telangana
The aircraft was accorded a water cannon salute by the airport officials. (Photo | Special Arragement)
37 years on, defunct World War II airport in Assam becomes operational
In Pune, the positivity rate is 29.15%, while it is 29.20% in Nasik and 26.45% in Thane over the last week.
COVID: Positivity, mortality rates rise as rural Maharashtra becomes a concern
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: Full lockdown to be in force in Tamil Nadu for two weeks from May 10
DRDO's anti-COVID drug reducing oxygen dependence approved for emergency use
Gallery
A 14-day lockdown has been announced from May 10 till 6 AM on May 24 Karnataka. Vehicular movement will be strictly prohibited in a bid to stop people from getting on to the roads. While goods vehicles and home delivery service providers are exempted, the
Karnataka COVID-19 lockdown: Here are services exempted from restrictions; check out what all will stay shut from May 10-24
With a view to intensify the measures for preventing further spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that full lockdown will be in force for two weeks in Tamil Nadu from May 10. Here are the major services that will be allowed to function a
Tamil Nadu COVID-19 lockdown: List of services affected and unaffected from May 10-24
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp