Andhra Pradesh records 20,000 Covid cases

96 casualties reported in a day, highest till date in AP;  Active caseload stands at 1,87,39

Published: 09th May 2021 10:28 AM

A biker takes an oxygen cylinder to a patient, in Vijayawada on Friday | P Ravindra Babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  There is no let up in the spurt of new Covid-19 infections in Andhra Pradesh, as another 20,065 were reported in the last 24 hours ending 9 am on Saturday. Though the Friday figures looked that the number of cases were on decline, it was not to be the case. Once again the daily count of new infections crossed the 20k mark. 

According to a media bulletin issued by the State Command and Control Room (Covid-19), a total 1,01,571 samples were tested, marginally more than the previous day.  As on date a total 1,72,62,441 samples were tested. Giving Covid-19 update to mediapersons, Principal Secretary (Health) Anil Kumar Singhal said there has been a marginal increase in positivity rate compared to previous day with it being 19.75 per cent. “The number of deaths have increased. A total 96 casualties were reported in a single day, highest till date in the State,” he said. 

West Godavari district, which had reportedly only 1,125 fresh infections, reported 14 deaths. Visakhapatnam district with 12 deaths stood second, followed by Anantapur and Guntur districts with 10 deaths each, EG and Vizianagaram districts with nine deaths each, Kurnool and Nellore districts with seven deaths each, Chittoor district with six deaths, Kadapa district with five deaths, Krishna districts with four deaths and Srikakulam district with three deaths. No casualties were reported from Prakasam district. 
Active caseload has increased marginally and stands at 1,87,392 with Chittoor and East Godavari district reporting more than 20,000 active corona cases. 

The EG district reported 22,248 active cases, while Chittoor district reported 21,248 active cases. Nine districts reported more than 10,000 active cases, Kadapa district reported the least active cases (6,648)
In the last 24 hours, the weeks. The EG district with 2,370 cases and Chittoor with 2,269 cases stood second and third. A total three districts reported more than two thousand cases while only Vizianagaram district reported less than 1000 cases. A total 650 cases were reported from that district. Compared to the last several days, the number of recoveries in the last 24 hours was high. A total of 19,272 Covid-19 patients have recovered. With the latest recoveries, the total number of recoveries in the State stood at 10,69,432. 

Andhra Pradesh coronavirus
