Cell set up to monitor oxygen requirements in AP

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has established a State Oxygen Monitoring Cell as an integral part of State Covid-19 Command Centre for effective assessment of oxygen requirements, projections for future needs, coordination with oxygen manufacturers, transportation and supply to Covid-19 hospitals.

Apart from two IAS officers, the State Oxygen Monitoring Cell has officials from industries, transport and medical departments as well.

The following officers have been drafted to the State Oxygen Monitoring Cell: IAS officers S Dhilli Rao and Raja Babu, Deputy Director (Industries) M Sudhakar Babu, three consultants have been nominated by the Industries commissioner, Drug Inspector Anvesh Reddy, Transport department officials Pumendra and Praveen.

The offices of the State oxygen monitoring cell will report to Andhra Pradesh High Grade Steels managging direcot and Special Officer for oxygen monitoring cell S Shan Mohan and ensure proper supply of oxygen to all Covid-19 hospitals with oxygen beds, an order issued by Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das on Saturday read.