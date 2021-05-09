Dept gears up to face change in power demand due to curfew

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state power distribution companies (Discoms) are gearing up to handle effectively the change in demand as some drop in consumption is anticipated in view of the 18-hour curfew imposed in the state in view of surge is COVID-19 cases. While the drop in the consumption may not be significant as industrial activity remains unaffected largely, the restrictions on commercial establishments may result in a fall, the officials said.

The officials, however, added that the residential consumption may shoot up as people would be confining themselves to their homes during the curfew hours. Prior to the imposition of curfew, the energy department forecasted that the per day average power demand would go up to 211-215 million units (MU), up from 209 MU in April. According to the state load monitoring cell, the demand ranged between 200 and 201 since May 5, the day the restrictions were in place across the state.

“The department has reviewed the anticipated changes in the demand due to the curfew imposed in the state for two weeks. We expect some drop due to decrease in commercial activity as establishments are running for about four-five hours as opposed to 10-12 hours. But, the residential consumption is likely to go up,” a senior official explained.

As peak summer is here, the department is also making arrangements to ensure that the demand is met. It has kept necessary coal stock at the three thermal power units in case the demand shoots up. As per the stock log, 1,92,066 metric tonnes (MT) of coal is available at Dr NTTPS, Vijayawada, Rayalaseema Thermal Power Plant, Kadapa, (RTPP) and Sri Damodaram Sanjeevaiah Thermal Power Plant (SDSTPP), Krishnapatnam. While Dr NTTPS and RTPP require 32,000 MT and 21,000 MT of coal per day respectively, SDSTPP needs about 19,000 MT.

POWER PRODUCTION COMES TO A HALT AT R’SEEMA PLANT

Kadapa: Power production in all the five units of Rayalaseema Thermal Power Plant at Yerraguntla of Kadapa district was completely stopped by the officials due to “scarcity” of coal and less demand for power. The RTPP produces 1,650 MW power a day at its six units. Stating that 20,000 tonnes of coal arrived at the plant on Friday and Saturday, RTPP chief engineer Mohan Rao said production was stopped as there was less demand for power.