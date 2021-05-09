STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Dept gears up to face change in power demand due to curfew

The officials, however, added that the residential consumption may shoot up as people would be confining themselves to their homes during the curfew hours.

Published: 09th May 2021 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2021 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

Discoms

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The state power distribution companies (Discoms) are gearing up to handle effectively the change in demand as some drop in consumption is anticipated in view of the 18-hour curfew imposed in the state in view of surge is COVID-19 cases. While the drop in the consumption may not be significant as industrial activity remains unaffected largely, the restrictions on commercial establishments may result in a fall, the officials said.

The officials, however, added that the residential consumption may shoot up as people would be confining themselves to their homes during the curfew hours. Prior to the imposition of curfew, the energy department forecasted that the per day average power demand would go up to 211-215 million units (MU), up from 209 MU in April. According to the state load monitoring cell, the demand ranged between 200 and 201 since May 5, the day the restrictions were in place across the state.

“The department has reviewed the anticipated changes in the demand due to the curfew imposed in the state for two weeks. We expect some drop due to decrease in commercial activity as establishments are running for about four-five hours as opposed to 10-12 hours. But, the residential consumption is likely to go up,” a senior official explained. 

As peak summer is here, the department is also making arrangements to ensure that the demand is met. It has kept necessary coal stock at the three thermal power units in case the demand shoots up. As per the stock log, 1,92,066 metric tonnes (MT) of coal is available at Dr NTTPS, Vijayawada, Rayalaseema Thermal Power Plant, Kadapa, (RTPP) and Sri Damodaram Sanjeevaiah Thermal Power Plant (SDSTPP), Krishnapatnam. While Dr NTTPS and RTPP require 32,000 MT and 21,000 MT of coal per day respectively, SDSTPP needs about 19,000 MT.

POWER PRODUCTION COMES TO A HALT AT R’SEEMA PLANT
Kadapa: Power production in all the five units of Rayalaseema Thermal Power Plant at Yerraguntla of Kadapa district was completely stopped by the officials due to “scarcity” of coal and less demand for power. The RTPP produces 1,650 MW power a day at its six units. Stating that 20,000 tonnes of coal arrived at the plant on Friday and Saturday, RTPP chief engineer Mohan Rao said production was stopped as there was less demand for power. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
River Ganga (Representational Photo | EPS)
Panic in Bihar as bodies of suspected Covid victims dumped in Ganga
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Mamata government as Governor sanctions CBI prosecution of top ministers
The 'thank you' card that was shared by Sajan Surya along with his Facebook post.
'Covid-19 in kids is not that simple': Actor shares post on daughter's days in hospital
Image used for representational purpose only
Chinese scientists discussed weaponising coronavirus in 2015: Media report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Israeli border police block the road and disperse Palestinian, Israeli and foreign activists during a rally. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Israeli police and Palestinians clash in Jerusalem
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 lockdown exodus robs Chennai of 1.3 lakh people
Gallery
Forbes declared NFL's Dallas Cowboy the most valuable sports team in the world on the list published on May 7, 2021. While US-based sides dominated the first ten spots, all the three non-American teams to feature in it were football teams -- namely Barcel
Barcelona, Real Madrid are most valuable football clubs: Forbes Top 10 richest sports teams released; Dallas Cowboys tops chart
Sergio 'Kun' Aguero is no doubt a club legend at Etihad. The Argentine striker is also one of the finest to kick the ball ever on English soil. Some ridiculous records he achieved donning the blue jersey proves he belongs among the elite. As his swansong
Why Sergio Aguero is a Premier League legend? These astonishing records for Manchester City will tell!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp