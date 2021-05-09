Display funeral prices at burial grounds, says GMC Mayor

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The management of burial grounds in the city should display the fixed rates charged for the last rites of bodies if Covid-19 without fail, GMC Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu said. Recently numerous complaints were received by the GMC officials that the excessive rates are being collected at burial grounds for performing the last rites of bodies of Covid-19 victims. Speaking on the occasion, he instructed the deputy commissioner, sanitary inspectors, and sanitary supervisors to inspect the facilities and the burial grounds regularly.

He suggested the burial ground committees to be sensible enough and not increases the burdened with higher prices. GMC commissioner Ch Anuradha said that severe action will be taken for violating the said rules and said that people can call to GMC Call Centre 0863-2345103 to complain regarding such issues.