Govt to supply 200 oxygen concentrators: Nani

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani) has said that the State government will supply 200 oxygen concentrators in Chittoor district to meet the needs of Covid-19 patients in the district.

He along with Deputy CM K Narayana Swamy and Panchayatraj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy reviewed with officials on Covid-19 situation in the Chittoor at SV University here on Saturday.

Nani directed the district administration to increase the number of beds in all Covid-19 hospitals and Covid-19 Care Centres. As per Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s directions, he said private hospitals offering Covid-19 services under YSR Aarogyasri scheme should allocate 50 per cent of beds to Covid-19 patients.

He asked the health staff to inform the condition of the Covid-19 patient to their attendants and kin on a daily basis. Stern action would be initiated against those who are selling Remdesivir at higher prices in black market. Nani asked Collector M Harinarayanan to submit a report on the issues being faced by the sanitation staff in SVR Ruia Hospital and instructed them to take steps to conduct last rites of Covid-19 victims in the forest close to Tirupati.

He said that they will shortly open seven more CCCs in addition to 10 existing centres. “The Task Force is working to curb the high prices being charged by the private hospitals for Remdesivir injections and Covid-19 treatment. Around 2,874 beds were allotted in all nine government hospitals where 294 ventilators are available. About 2,275 beds are dedicated for Covid-19 services in 37 private hospitals. Medical and health teams are conducting a fever survey in the district.