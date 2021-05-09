Guardians of unclaimed bodies of Covid-19 victims 

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Of late, gram sachivalayam staff and ward volunteers have become the guardians of the unclaimed bodies of Covid-19 victims. They recently performed the last rites of two old women in Srikakulam district on Saturday.

SV Ratnam (65) died recently due to low blood pressure. But none came forward to touch her body for scare of contracting Covid-19. She breathed her last in Sankili village of Regidi-Amudalavalasa mandal in the district on Friday evening.

VRO K Gopalarao called up the deceased’s stepson Venkata Ratnam’s who lived in in Visakhapatnam. When the VRO asked him to come and perform the last rites, he refused to come fearing he may contract the virus. Finally, the VRO performed her last rites.

In another incident, retired teacher SV Narasamma (67) died in her home at Laxmi Nagar of Amudalavalasa Municipality limits on Friday. Twenty days ago she had tested Covid-19 positive and was admitted in GEMS Hospital. She was discharged after full recovery. Even her two sons hesitated to come.