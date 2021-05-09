STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

MEIL all set to supply free oxygen to Andhra Pradesh, Telangana hospitals

Firm taking measures to supply 35 lakh litres of medical oxygen

Published: 09th May 2021 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2021 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

Oxygen Cylinders

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) is getting ready to supply medical oxygen to hospitals in both the Telugu states free of cost. The company is taking all necessary steps to produce 5 lakh litres of medical oxygen to cater to the needs of patients who are in various hospitals. MEIL is planning to supply 500 to 600 oxygen cylinders per day with each cylinder capacity of 7,000 litres, completely free. The total quantum of supply of oxygen will thus be around 35 lakh litres.
In consonance with the efforts of the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh governments, MEIL is reportedly offering medical oxygen B type cylinders free to match the increasing number of Covid-19 patients, who are in dire need of oxygen. 

MEIL has submitted its proposal to the Telangana government. MEIL has received a request to refill oxygen cylinders from Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (50 cylinders), Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital (200), Apollo Institute of Medical Sciences (100) and Hyderabad Care Hi-tech hospital (50). These hospitals have augmented their Covid bed strength based on the spurt in cases.

On the other hand, MEIL, with the technical support of DRDO, is planning to construct 30-40 oxygen generation plants. Each plant can generate 150-1000 litres per minute based on the technology of on-board oxygen generation used in fighter planes.  Director DRDO Col BS Rawat has appointed senior scientist Dr Raghavendra Rao to coordinate the initiative. 

MEIL is currently manufacturing 30 tonnes/per day in its cryogenic oxygen liquefaction plant. The same will be installed and commissioned at ITC, Bhadrachalam by May 13. The cryogenic oxygen will then be converted into usable liquid oxygen for medical purposes at the MEIL facilities.Sources said that if required by the State governments, MEIL  is ready to import two to three cryogenic oxygen tanks from its unit in Spain, which will help in the sourcing and movement of liquid oxygen.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MEIL Oxygen Andhra Pradesh Telangana
India Matters
River Ganga (Representational Photo | EPS)
Panic in Bihar as bodies of suspected Covid victims dumped in Ganga
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Mamata government as Governor sanctions CBI prosecution of top ministers
The 'thank you' card that was shared by Sajan Surya along with his Facebook post.
'Covid-19 in kids is not that simple': Actor shares post on daughter's days in hospital
Image used for representational purpose only
Chinese scientists discussed weaponising coronavirus in 2015: Media report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Israeli border police block the road and disperse Palestinian, Israeli and foreign activists during a rally. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Israeli police and Palestinians clash in Jerusalem
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 lockdown exodus robs Chennai of 1.3 lakh people
Gallery
Forbes declared NFL's Dallas Cowboy the most valuable sports team in the world on the list published on May 7, 2021. While US-based sides dominated the first ten spots, all the three non-American teams to feature in it were football teams -- namely Barcel
Barcelona, Real Madrid are most valuable football clubs: Forbes Top 10 richest sports teams released; Dallas Cowboys tops chart
Sergio 'Kun' Aguero is no doubt a club legend at Etihad. The Argentine striker is also one of the finest to kick the ball ever on English soil. Some ridiculous records he achieved donning the blue jersey proves he belongs among the elite. As his swansong
Why Sergio Aguero is a Premier League legend? These astonishing records for Manchester City will tell!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp