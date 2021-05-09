Nani refutes charges, says govt ready to spend Rs 16,00 cr for vaccine

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Refuting the allegations that the government is not in a position to buy Covid vaccine at Rs 1,600 crore, Minister for Civil Supplies Kodali Venkateswararao (Nani) said that the government has spent over Rs 1,900 crore towards Aarogyasri services and was ready to spend another Rs 1,600 crore or more for the vaccine. Addressing mediapersons on Saturday, the minister said that the government is ready to vaccinate 10 lakh people a day and complete the entire vaccination in just 40 days, but availability is the problem.

He dared TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu to provide vaccines and the government is ready to pay Rs 1,600 crore. Kodali Nani said that they had already approached Bharat Biotech and Serum for vaccines, but the companies have said they cannot supply the vaccine now. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had already written to the Centre twice for the vaccine.

Responding to the TDP leaders’ demand of handing over Chief Minister post to Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu for a week to bring the coronavirus situation under control, the minister said that people had defeated Naidu in the 2019 elections as he failed to develop the state in the last five years and his government pushed the State into Rs 3.6 lakh crore debt trap.

Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh are more dangerous than coronavirus and people are not ready to trust them even in the future, he claimed. He slammed Naidu for blaming the government without realising the facts and problems at the ground level. “Naidu is under the illusion that he can make the vaccine as easy as adding water to Heritage milk,” he alleged.