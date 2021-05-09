STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NGO providing food, medical kits to people fighting Covid

The organisation provided food and accommodation services to the aged,  orphans and migrants during the first phase. 

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM : Swarnandhra, a voluntary organisation in Rajamahendravaram is proving itself invaluable to Covid-19 patients, their families, and migrant workers, who are facing problems due to the pandemic. They not only provide food for free of cost but also medical kits to patients in home isolation.It began by supplying curd mixed with grapes and pomegranate seeds to the needy to boost immunity. The organisation provided food and accommodation services to the aged,  orphans and migrants during the first phase. 

Now, during the second wave, with Covid cases increasing more rapidly, the NGO restarted its charity. Swarnandhra chief Dr Gubbala Rambabu said immunity food that includes banana and buttermilk are being provided to about 1,000 people daily. 

Migrants, returning home using various means of  transportation, stop by at the bridge on Fourth Road, Diwan Cheruvu, to have the sumptous and healthy food. Rambabu said the distribution would continue till the second wave comes under control.  Staff at Swarnandhra office prepare the food in hygienic conditions, using quality ingredients, he said. The organisation also provides medical kit to the Covid-19 positive patients.

