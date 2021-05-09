STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Rescue group assists infectees till medical help arrives 

 Four youths from a nondescript village of Srikakulam have assisted in saving the lives of numerous Covid patients.

Published: 09th May 2021 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2021 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

Bali Saikumar formed a rescue group with three of his friends—Bali Ramesh, Pogiri Appalanaidu and Dilleswararao.

Bali Saikumar formed a rescue group with three of his friends—Bali Ramesh, Pogiri Appalanaidu and Dilleswararao.

By Sreenu Babu Pativada
Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM:  Four youths from a nondescript village of Srikakulam have assisted in saving the lives of numerous Covid patients. Moved by the plight of those who succumbed to the disease, these men are providing emergency aid to the infectees till help arrives. 

With a sharp spike in Covid-19 positive cases, Bali Saikumar, a PG student of Andhra University and native of Nadimivalsa in G Sigadam mandal of Srikakulam, formed a rescue group with three of his friends—Bali Ramesh, Pogiri Appalanaidu and Dilleswararao.

Spending from their own pocket and collecting donations from private and government employees in the village, the group gathered `1.5 lakh and procured two oxygen cylinders of 45 KL capacity each, 10 PPE and other medicines for emergency Covid-19 treatment. Saikumar named the group Code Blue Team, and with help of a local RMP emergency assistance is being provided to Covid-19 patients. After the team was formed, one of the villagers got infected and before the arrival of an ambulance to shift him to hospital, the team extended support to him. 

A couple of incidents in two villages of the mandal inspired Saikumar to form the group and support Covid-19 patients. On April 24, Bali Ramunaidu of Nadimivalsa, who tested Covid-19 positive, developed breathing problems around midnight. The villagers tried to get an ambulance to take him to the district hospital, 45 km from the village, but due to the increasing number of corona cases all were busy. Finally, an ambulance reached the village after five hours. Luckily, Ramunaidu survived, but the tension and agony he and his family members went through during those five hours, made Saikumar assist the infectees till medical help arrived. Nineteen other villagers tested positive after Ramunaidu. 

Death of a migrant building worker in a nearby village in the mandal in front of his own family members for want of oxygen only firmed Saikumar’s resolve to set up an emergency service to save people during golden hour.  

When contacted, Saikumar told TNIE , “Due to lack of oxygen and the busy schedule of ambulance services, some Covid-19 patients are dying before reaching hospitals. I thought my villagers should not face such a situation. Therefore, I started this rescue group with the help of my friends and reserved emergency medicine, oxygen cylinders in my village,” he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Srikakulam oxygen coronavirus COVID warriors
India Matters
River Ganga (Representational Photo | EPS)
Panic in Bihar as bodies of suspected Covid victims dumped in Ganga
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Mamata government as Governor sanctions CBI prosecution of top ministers
The 'thank you' card that was shared by Sajan Surya along with his Facebook post.
'Covid-19 in kids is not that simple': Actor shares post on daughter's days in hospital
Image used for representational purpose only
Chinese scientists discussed weaponising coronavirus in 2015: Media report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Israeli border police block the road and disperse Palestinian, Israeli and foreign activists during a rally. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Israeli police and Palestinians clash in Jerusalem
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 lockdown exodus robs Chennai of 1.3 lakh people
Gallery
Forbes declared NFL's Dallas Cowboy the most valuable sports team in the world on the list published on May 7, 2021. While US-based sides dominated the first ten spots, all the three non-American teams to feature in it were football teams -- namely Barcel
Barcelona, Real Madrid are most valuable football clubs: Forbes Top 10 richest sports teams released; Dallas Cowboys tops chart
Sergio 'Kun' Aguero is no doubt a club legend at Etihad. The Argentine striker is also one of the finest to kick the ball ever on English soil. Some ridiculous records he achieved donning the blue jersey proves he belongs among the elite. As his swansong
Why Sergio Aguero is a Premier League legend? These astonishing records for Manchester City will tell!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp