Rescue group assists infectees till medical help arrives 

Sreenu Babu Pativada By

Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Four youths from a nondescript village of Srikakulam have assisted in saving the lives of numerous Covid patients. Moved by the plight of those who succumbed to the disease, these men are providing emergency aid to the infectees till help arrives.

With a sharp spike in Covid-19 positive cases, Bali Saikumar, a PG student of Andhra University and native of Nadimivalsa in G Sigadam mandal of Srikakulam, formed a rescue group with three of his friends—Bali Ramesh, Pogiri Appalanaidu and Dilleswararao.

Spending from their own pocket and collecting donations from private and government employees in the village, the group gathered `1.5 lakh and procured two oxygen cylinders of 45 KL capacity each, 10 PPE and other medicines for emergency Covid-19 treatment. Saikumar named the group Code Blue Team, and with help of a local RMP emergency assistance is being provided to Covid-19 patients. After the team was formed, one of the villagers got infected and before the arrival of an ambulance to shift him to hospital, the team extended support to him.

A couple of incidents in two villages of the mandal inspired Saikumar to form the group and support Covid-19 patients. On April 24, Bali Ramunaidu of Nadimivalsa, who tested Covid-19 positive, developed breathing problems around midnight. The villagers tried to get an ambulance to take him to the district hospital, 45 km from the village, but due to the increasing number of corona cases all were busy. Finally, an ambulance reached the village after five hours. Luckily, Ramunaidu survived, but the tension and agony he and his family members went through during those five hours, made Saikumar assist the infectees till medical help arrived. Nineteen other villagers tested positive after Ramunaidu.

Death of a migrant building worker in a nearby village in the mandal in front of his own family members for want of oxygen only firmed Saikumar’s resolve to set up an emergency service to save people during golden hour.

When contacted, Saikumar told TNIE , “Due to lack of oxygen and the busy schedule of ambulance services, some Covid-19 patients are dying before reaching hospitals. I thought my villagers should not face such a situation. Therefore, I started this rescue group with the help of my friends and reserved emergency medicine, oxygen cylinders in my village,” he said.