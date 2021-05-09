STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TDP stages online protests against ‘state govt inaction’

TDP AP president K Atchannaidu, former ministers Ch Ayyanna Patrudu, Nakka Anand Babu, KS Jawahar, K Kala Venkata Rao and other leaders participated in the online protests.

Published: 09th May 2021 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2021 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Responding to the call given by party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, leaders and activists of the TDP conducted ‘virtual at-home protests’ resenting the alleged callous attitude of the YSRC government in saving people from the Covid second wave. 

From their homes and offices, the TDP leaders held placards and raised slogans online, expressing their resentment against what they described as the YSRC regime’s inefficiency to rise to the occasion when all sections of people were facing a life and death situation all over the State. They vociferously demanded that the government ‘administer vaccines and save lives’ in accordance with the call given by Naidu.

TDP AP president K Atchannaidu, former ministers Ch Ayyanna Patrudu, Nakka Anand Babu, KS Jawahar, K Kala Venkata Rao and other leaders participated in the online protests.The TDP leaders advised Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to stop political victimisation of the opposition leaders and start procuring adequate vaccines to rescue people. 

The State government should initiate immediate efforts to administer vaccines to all those above 18 years in order to save them from the deadly second wave infections. Universal vaccination is  the only solution to prevent heavy loss of human lives, the TDP said.  The TDP leaders deplored that the present rulers were not ready to spend on the vaccination. 

