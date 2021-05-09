Vaccination to resume in Guntur tomorrow

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Due to some technical and database issues, Covid-19 vaccination drive has been cancelled on Saturday and Sunday, DM&HO Dr Yasmin said in a statement here on Saturday. On Monday, the vaccination drive will continue as usual, she added. However, at some vaccination centres, tokens for the Covid vaccine were given to those beneficiaries who waited for two hours in the morning.

But, when they came for a vaccine a few hours later, the hospital authorities took back the tokens and asked them to come back on Monday. Till now 5,98,486 received the Covid-19 vaccine and out of which, only 1,50,187 people got administered with both the first and second doses of the vaccine.