22,164 new cases against 18,832 recoveries in Andhra Pradesh

Toll reaches 8,707 after Andhra Pradesh reports 92 fatalities in 24 hours; five districts record over 2,000 infections

Published: 10th May 2021 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2021 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The surge in fresh Covid infections in Andhra Pradesh continued as the state added 20,000 new infections for the second consecutive day. In the 24 hours ending Sunday 9 am, 22,164 cases emerged from 1,05,494 sample tests. In the same period, 18,832 patients recovered from the infection while 92 others succumbed in the state, according to the latest bulletin issued by the State Command and Control Room.

With the fresh additions, the state has reported 12,87,603 overall cases, 10,88,264 recoveries and 8,707 toll. The total number of samples tested so far stood at 1,73,67,935.Except Prakasam and Vizianagaram, all other districts reported cases in four digits. The spike in five districts was over two thousand each.Six districts reported between 1,200 and 1,800 new cases each while two more added close to a 1,000 each.

East Godavari led the table with 2,844 infections, followed by Visakhapatnam (2,206), Chittoor (2,169), Guntur (2,099) and Anantapur (2,039). The lowest single-day spike 980 cases was reported from Prakasam district. Active caseload in the state was fast approaching the two lakh mark. 

On Sunday, it stood at 1,90,632, out of which 23,905 were in East Godavari and 21,581 in Chittoor. Kadapa district has the least number of active cases -- 6,860. The number of new casualties continued to be on the upper side of 90. Guntur district reported 12 deaths, Vizianagaram 11, Visakhapatnam 10, East Godavari nine, Anantapur and West Godavari eight each, Nellore seven, Kurnool and Prakasam six each, and Chittoor, Krishna and Srikakulam five each. 

Kadapa district did not report any Covid-19 deaths in the last two days.New recoveries were marginally lesser than the figures on Saturday. Compared to 19,272 recoveries a day before, the figure stood at 18,832 till Sunday 9 am, pushing the total to 10,88,264. After over 1.73 crore sample tests, the state’s overall infection positivity rate stood at 7.41 per cent.

