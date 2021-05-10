STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Drain water flows into hospital Covid ward in Andhra Pradesh

Meanwhile, Anakapalle MLA Gudivada Amarnadh said the Rebaka covid care centre will look after patients with comorbidities. 

Published: 10th May 2021 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2021 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Patients had a harrowing experience at the Covid ward of NTR district hospital in Anakapalle on Saturday after drain water from a washroom flowed into the ward. Anakapalle RDO J Seetharama Rao said two sanitation staff fell sick while they were cleaning the washroom; one of them has tested positive for Covid, and the other was down with fever. “Staff from general wards were deployed to clean the dirty water.” 

The hospital, where all of the 35 oxygen and 50 general beds are occupied, has no ventilator. The RDO said there was no problem of oxygen in the division. He said the hospital is getting oxygen supply every 18 hours. A 200-bed care centre has been opened at Rebaka. More Covid care centres will come up at Madugula and Yelamanchili in a day or two, he informed. “Though cases are being reported from almost all areas in the division, the quantum of cases is coming down.”

Meanwhile, Anakapalle MLA Gudivada Amarnadh said the Rebaka covid care centre will look after patients with comorbidities. He appealed to people who are in need of help to make use of the facility. He said there will be specialists to treat the patients.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Drain water Andhra Pradesh COVID ward coronavirus
India Matters
River Ganga (Representational Photo | EPS)
Panic in Bihar as bodies of suspected Covid victims dumped in Ganga
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Mamata government as Governor sanctions CBI prosecution of top ministers
The 'thank you' card that was shared by Sajan Surya along with his Facebook post.
'Covid-19 in kids is not that simple': Actor shares post on daughter's days in hospital
Image used for representational purpose only
Chinese scientists discussed weaponising coronavirus in 2015: Media report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Israeli border police block the road and disperse Palestinian, Israeli and foreign activists during a rally. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Israeli police and Palestinians clash in Jerusalem
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 lockdown exodus robs Chennai of 1.3 lakh people
Gallery
Forbes declared NFL's Dallas Cowboy the most valuable sports team in the world on the list published on May 7, 2021. While US-based sides dominated the first ten spots, all the three non-American teams to feature in it were football teams -- namely Barcel
Barcelona, Real Madrid are most valuable football clubs: Forbes Top 10 richest sports teams released; Dallas Cowboys tops chart
Sergio 'Kun' Aguero is no doubt a club legend at Etihad. The Argentine striker is also one of the finest to kick the ball ever on English soil. Some ridiculous records he achieved donning the blue jersey proves he belongs among the elite. As his swansong
Why Sergio Aguero is a Premier League legend? These astonishing records for Manchester City will tell!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp