Drain water flows into hospital Covid ward in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Patients had a harrowing experience at the Covid ward of NTR district hospital in Anakapalle on Saturday after drain water from a washroom flowed into the ward. Anakapalle RDO J Seetharama Rao said two sanitation staff fell sick while they were cleaning the washroom; one of them has tested positive for Covid, and the other was down with fever. “Staff from general wards were deployed to clean the dirty water.”

The hospital, where all of the 35 oxygen and 50 general beds are occupied, has no ventilator. The RDO said there was no problem of oxygen in the division. He said the hospital is getting oxygen supply every 18 hours. A 200-bed care centre has been opened at Rebaka. More Covid care centres will come up at Madugula and Yelamanchili in a day or two, he informed. “Though cases are being reported from almost all areas in the division, the quantum of cases is coming down.”

Meanwhile, Anakapalle MLA Gudivada Amarnadh said the Rebaka covid care centre will look after patients with comorbidities. He appealed to people who are in need of help to make use of the facility. He said there will be specialists to treat the patients.