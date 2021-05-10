STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Now, TDP files cases against minister Raju

He said Appal Raju’s statements created a sense of fear psychosis among people and demanded immediate action against Raju.

Published: 10th May 2021

By Express News Service

KURNOOL:  After a case was registered by Kurnool police against TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for his statements that N440K variant of Coronavirus is more dangerous, TDP leaders lodged a complaint against Minister for Animal Husbandry S Appal Raju stating that he was the first to raise the issue of N440K variant during a TV channel debate and link it with Kurnool.

Complaints were lodged in three different police stations in Kurnool and one in Yemmiganur town. TDP state secretary Pothuraju Ravi Kumar said the minister also stated the new variant was 10-15 times more dangerous than the present second wave of the virus.

He said Appal Raju’s statements created a sense of fear psychosis among people and demanded immediate action against Raju. He warned the government they will lodge complaints at all police stations, if no action was taken against Raju Meanwhile, Kurnool One Town police station circle inspector Kalavenkata Ramana went to Hyderabad to serve notice on Opposition Leader Chandrababu Naidu in connection with a case filed against him.

