Police to issue e-passes for entry into Andhra Pradesh

The DGP appreciated people for their self-discipline and cooperation in the smooth enforcement of extended curfew to contain the spread of Covid.  

Director General of Police D Gautam Sawang inspects enforcement of extended curfew in Vijayawada on Sunday | P Ravindra Babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The emergency pass (e-pass) system that was in place during the nationwide lockdown last year, will be revived in the State to enable people enter Andhra Pradesh during extended curfew hours for their emergency needs, said Director General of Police D Gautam Sawang. The DGP, along with Vijayawada City Police Commissioner Bathini Sreenivasulu and other senior police officials, inspected enforcement of extended curfew in the city on Sunday. The DGP appreciated people for their self-discipline and cooperation in the smooth enforcement of extended curfew to contain the spread of Covid.  

“On behalf of the State government, I appreciate the cooperation and self-discipline of people. People need to come together and behave in a responsible way to protect ourselves and our families from the pandemic. I am confident that we will be able to overcome the biggest challenge before us,” Sawang said. 

The DGP further said the State police will come up with modalities for issuance of e-passes to those who want to enter AP during curfew hours for their emergency needs.  “We are getting a lot of requests and enquiries from the public through Twitter and our other helplines regarding the regulations for entering or travelling outside the State during the curfew hours from 12 noon to 6 am. In the wake of such requests, we decided to issue e-passes. We are framing guidelines to issue emergency passes and one can obtain them from the SP concerned. I also request the public to travel only if it is necessary and an emergency,” the DGP said.

Asked about the case filed against Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu and others on charges of spreading rumours about Covid-19, he said severe action will be taken against those who spread misinformation and unverified news. “At a time the entire force and government are combating with the invisible enemy, incidents like spreading rumours on social media are creating panic among the public. Action will be initiated against them as per law,” he warned. The DGP urged the people to Dial 100 and 112 to report any violation of curfew restrictions. “In public places, people should wear a face mask and it is highly appreciated if they use double masks,” he added.

Modalities for e-passes soon
The police will soon come up with modalities for issuance of e-passes to those who want to enter the State during curfew hours for their emergency needs. One can obtain e-passes from the SP concerned

