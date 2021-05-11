Andhra Pradesh adds 1 lakh COVID-19 cases in five days

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Coronavirus caseload crossed the 13 lakh mark in Andhra Pradesh as 14,986 fresh cases were reported from 60,124 sample tests performed in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Monday.There was a significant drop in the number of tests performed in a 24-hour period from 1,05,494 on Sunday. After the state tested at least 1 lakh samples every day of the last week, the total number of tests performed so far has reached 1,74,28,059.

The last one-lakh cases came in a span of five days after the state crossed the 12-lakh mark on May 5.The overall toll increased to 8,791 after 82 fresh deaths. However, recoveries outnumbered the new cases after several days. With another 16,167 patients declared Covid-free, the total recoveries also shot up to 11 lakh, according to the latest health bulletin by the State Command Control Room (Covid-19).

The highest number of new infections was reported from East Godavari district (2,352). It was the only district where the single-day spike was over two thousand. Visakhapatnam, with 1,618 cases, stood second; Guntur reported 1,575 infections, Chittoor 1,543, Nellore 1,432, Srikakulam 1,298, and Kadapa 1,224. The lowest surge in Covid-19 tally was seen in West Godavari district (423).

Compared to 1,90,632 active cases on Sunday, the number of active cases came down to 1,89,367 due to higher recoveries. East Godavari (24,903) and Chittoor (20,021) continued to occupy the top spots in terms of active cases, which were the least in Kadapa (7,115).

Among the 84 new casualties, West Godavari and Guntur districts reported 12 deaths each, East Godavari 10, Visakhapatnam nine, Nellore and Vizianagaram eight each, Chittoor and Kurnool six each, Srikakulam and Krishna four each, Anantpaur three and Kadapa two. No casualty was reported from Prakasam district.

