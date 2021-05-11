STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh adds 1 lakh COVID-19 cases in five days

Almost 15,000 cases emerge from 60,000 sample tests; toll 8,791 after 82 more deaths

Published: 11th May 2021 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2021 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

Police giving way to an ambulance during the curfew at MG Road in Vijayawada

Police giving way to an ambulance during the curfew at MG Road in Vijayawada on Thursday(Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Coronavirus caseload crossed the 13 lakh mark in Andhra Pradesh as 14,986 fresh cases were reported from 60,124 sample tests performed in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Monday.There was a significant drop in the number of tests performed in a 24-hour period from 1,05,494 on Sunday.  After the state tested at least 1 lakh samples every day of the last week, the total number of tests performed so far has reached 1,74,28,059. 

 The last one-lakh cases came in a span of five days after the state crossed the 12-lakh mark on May 5.The overall toll increased to 8,791 after 82 fresh deaths.  However, recoveries outnumbered the new cases after several days. With another 16,167 patients declared Covid-free, the total recoveries also shot up to 11 lakh, according to the latest health bulletin by the State Command Control Room (Covid-19). 

The highest number of new infections was reported from East Godavari district (2,352). It was the only district where the single-day spike was over two thousand. Visakhapatnam, with 1,618 cases, stood second; Guntur reported 1,575 infections, Chittoor 1,543, Nellore 1,432, Srikakulam 1,298, and Kadapa 1,224. The lowest surge in Covid-19 tally was seen in West Godavari district (423). 

Compared to 1,90,632 active cases on Sunday, the number of active cases came down to 1,89,367 due to higher recoveries. East Godavari (24,903) and Chittoor (20,021) continued to occupy the top spots in terms of active cases, which were the least in Kadapa (7,115).

Among the 84 new casualties, West Godavari and Guntur districts reported 12 deaths each, East Godavari 10, Visakhapatnam nine, Nellore and Vizianagaram eight each, Chittoor and Kurnool six each, Srikakulam and Krishna four each, Anantpaur three and Kadapa two. No casualty was reported from Prakasam district. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | EPS)
Be ready for the third Covid wave, says Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa
Beneficiares stand in a queue to take COVID-19 vaccine dose, at a vaccination centre in Varanasi. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Haryana reports highest vaccine wastage followed by Assam, Rajasthan
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Bharat Biotech commences direct supply of 'Covaxin' to 14 states
Representational image (Photo | EPS)
Indian variant of coronavirus is of concern at world level: WHO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | 11 COVID patients die in Tirupati's Ruia Hospital due to disruption in oxygen supply
Deputy CM Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference in New Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
AAP ordered 1.34 crore COVID jabs, but Centre cleared only 3.5 lakh: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Forbes declared NFL's Dallas Cowboy the most valuable sports team in the world on the list published on May 7, 2021. While US-based sides dominated the first ten spots, all the three non-American teams to feature in it were football teams -- namely Barcel
Barcelona, Real Madrid are most valuable football clubs: Forbes Top 10 richest sports teams released; Dallas Cowboys tops chart
Sergio 'Kun' Aguero is no doubt a club legend at Etihad. The Argentine striker is also one of the finest to kick the ball ever on English soil. Some ridiculous records he achieved donning the blue jersey proves he belongs among the elite. As his swansong
Why Sergio Aguero is a Premier League legend? These astonishing records for Manchester City will tell!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp