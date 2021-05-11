Apply for e-pass to enter Andhra Pradesh during extended curfew: DGP 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: DGP D Gautam Sawang has said emergency passes can be availed by submitting valid documents on http://appolice.gov.in or even through Twitter and Facebook handles of Andhra Pradesh police. In a press statement on Monday, the DGP said people wanting to enter Andhra Pradesh during extended curfew hours for treatment or other urgencies can avail the e-passes.

He, however, clarified that permission from local authorities is a must for conducting functions, funerals and other rituals in the State. “The very purpose of introducing the e-pass system is to control the massive movement of public as it is necessary to contain the spread of Covid-19. I request the public not to misuse the facility,” the DGP said.