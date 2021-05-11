STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Committee to oversee bed allotment in Krishna dist

In a release, Imtiaz said the district administration has taken measures to provide better services to those admitted in Covid hospitals.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  A committee comprising doctors and nurses has been constituted to provide emergency medical services and oversee allocation of beds in Covid hospitals in a transparent manner, Krishna District Collector A Md Imtiaz announced Monday.

In a release, Imtiaz said the district administration has taken measures to provide better services to those admitted in Covid hospitals. The committee comprises four doctors, who will be assisted by four male and female nurses. Doctors Venkateswara Rao, Shyam, Vijayalakshmi and Hayagriva Rao are on the committee . “It will review the occupancy of beds on a daily basis. It is given full responsibility to ensure the allocation of beds is transparent,” the Collector said. 

One more triage centre with 30 beds is being arranged at Siddhartha Medical College. “After assessing the situation, 100 beds with oxygen support are being arranged at Venue Convention Centre to ease pressure on New GGH,” he said.

