DGP mourns death of former AP police chief 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: DGP D Gautam Sawang expressed grief over the demise of the former police chief of united Andhra Pradesh B Prasada Rao. Rao died following a cardiac arrest in the United States in the wee hours of Monday.

Prasada Rao, a 1979-batch IPS officer, complained of chest pain and he was shifted to a hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead, according to Rao’s family members. Rao is survived by wife Sowmini and son Vikas. “Prasada Rao was a gentleman, highly professional and calm and composed even during crisis situations. Everyone has only good things to say about him. After retirement, he served as a guest faculty in JNTU, Kakinada,” Sawang recalled.

For his outstanding work, he was honoured with the Police Medal for Meritorious Services in 1997 and with the President’s Police Medal in 2006. AP Crime Investigation Department (APCID) chief PV Sunil Kumar described Rao as a ‘simple, humble straight forward, yet never harsh’ person.