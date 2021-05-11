Four centers for Covid orphans to come up in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Four Child Protection Centers (CPCs) will temporarily function in the district to rescue children who either lost their parents to Covid-19 or whose parents are hospitalised for treatment, said district collector A Md Imtiaz. In a press release issued here on Monday, he said K Bhaskar Rao was appointed as the nodal officer for the four CPCs at Vijayawada, Agiripalli and Machilipatnam.

In case of assistance, one may contact Bhaskar Rao on 9100045423 or Arjun (7893853344) of Mango Children Home for Boys, Auto Nagar, Vijayawada, and Lakshmi (9849219194) of Heel Paradise for Children, Agiripalli. In Machilipatnam, Rami Reddy (9110712838) Satyavati (9290935000) of can be contacted. Besides, people can also seek help through helplines 181 and 1098 (Childline), the collector added.

