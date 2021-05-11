Full! Almost all oxygen beds occupied in Vizag

G Janardhana Rao By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A manifold increase in oxygen dependency cases during the second wave of Covid-19 in the district has put stress on hospital infrastructure, besides causing anxiety among people.

The district administration, which won accolades for effectively controlling Covid cases during the first wave, was caught unawares with over 40 per cent of patients requiring oxygen support now.

What added to its woes was the number of new cases reported a day on an average was 2,000 in the last fortnight, whereas discharges were only around 1,000. In the last four days, 7,000 new cases were reported.

This sudden surge in cases has put additional stress on availability of beds, particularly those equipped with oxygen supply. This has complicated the situation and the kin of Covid patients were forced to run from pillar to post to get an oxygen bed. As there was no proper information about available number of beds in Covid hospitals and the limited response from the 104 Call Centre, the kin of patients are facing a lot of trouble.

Plans afoot to set up 2,500 more O2 beds in a week

There were instances where some cases turned tragic due to non-availability of oxygen beds in time.

Prakasa Rao, relative of a patient, told TNIE they had admitted their relative in a private hospital for initial treatment and when his condition turned critical, the hospital asked them to shift him to KGH or VIMS, which are treating critical cases. Though they were left with no option, they were lucky as they could shift him to KGH and after a long wait they could get a bed in the CSR Block, he said.

Though the situation has marginally improved in the last two days, much needs to be done. There are 6,684 beds in 67 category A and B Covid hospitals in the district, including 22 government hospitals. Of the total, 3,073 are oxygen beds, including 500 ventilator beds. Plans are afoot to set up 2,500 more oxygen beds within a week and already some beds are now available.

They include 500 beds in government hospitals, 250 in private hospitals and 1,000 in the facility set up by Visakhapatnam Steel Plant in the steel plant township. Of the 500 beds in government hospitals, 200 are in Rajendra Prasad ward in KGH, 200 in VIMS, 50 each in RCD and regional eye hospitals. Andhra Medical College principal PV Sudhakar said steps have been taken to ensure allotment of beds to the people based on requirement. A special officer was posted to monitor hospital admissions.

However, there is a problem as double the number of cases are being reported against the number of discharges, he said. Almost all available oxygen beds are full and only when the patients are discharged new cases are being admitted.

He said they adopted a strategy to monitor patients who are in ICU and on oxygen support and shift them to non-oxygenated beds. Some patients on oxygen support are recovering within three to four days. Such cases are identified and shifted to general beds to allot the oxygen beds to those on the waiting list.

However, those who are in ICU are taking more time for recovery. Sudhakar said they are installing oxygen concentrators at non-oxygenated beds to meet the situation. It may improve in another two weeks. On the other hand, oxygen suppliers and oxygen concentrator agents are making a killing by charging exorbitant prices from patients who are keen on hiring or buying the units to stay in home isolation.