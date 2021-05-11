GMC to bear cost of coronavirus victims’ last rites

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Municipal Corporation (GMC) will bear the expenses for performing the last rites of bodies of Covid-19 victims in burial grounds of Guntur, Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu announced on Monday. At a press meet, the mayor said that in the last few days, the GMC has received several complaints that exorbitant rates are being collected at the burial grounds for performing the last rites of bodies of Covid- 19 victims as well as those who died of various reasons. To prevent this, Naidu said that the corporation will bear all the expenses of performing the last rites of the deceased, Covid-19 or otherwise.

The firewood, kerosene among others required will also be provided by the municipal corporation, he added. There are as many as 10 burial grounds in the city, including Maha Prasthanam in Sthambalagaruvu, Bongaralabeedu, Srinivasarao Thota, Vaikunta Dhamam in Koretipadu, Old Guntur, Sangadi Gunta, Sriram Nagar, Muslim burial ground in Anand Pet, Christian burial grounds in Lanchester Road and one behind Hindu College. GMC commissioner Ch Anuradha said that the deceased have a right to a dignified farewell.

The people needn’t worry about the outrageous rates demanded for performing the last rites, as the GMC will pay for the last rites of all deceased, irrespective of religion and caste. Special officers will be assigned to inspect this activity. Anuradha said all the managements of the burial grounds should follow these rules and shouldn’t demand money from the people. People can call GMC special call centre 9177001882, 9177001859 if anyone demands money from family members or relatives.