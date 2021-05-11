STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jagan directs officials to see how to float global tenders for Covid vax

After covering all the people aged above 45, vaccination of 18+ category will be taken up, he added.

Published: 11th May 2021 02:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2021 10:10 AM

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday directed senior officials to explore the possibility of inviting global tenders for Covid-19 vaccine in view of the limited supply of stock from the Centre.Taking stock of Covid-19 situation in the State, vaccination and other measures taken to contain the virus spread, he said the facts and figures pertaining to the availability of Covid vaccine should be clearly explained to people.

“Supply of vaccine doses to the States is completely controlled by the Centre. Even the quantity of vaccine the States are meant to procure directly from the vaccine manufacturers is also decided by the Centre. Vaccine production and availability are in the purview of the Centre and the States have no say in the matter,” he said. 

Taking exception to the remarks of the Opposition Leader and others, Jagan said some vested interests and a section of the media were spreading false information on the vaccination drive of the State government and trying to create fear among the people.He said it will take six months to complete the vaccination process in the State provided one crore vaccine doses are supplied per month. However, the State is now receiving only 19 lakh vaccine doses per month, he explained. 

Elaborating further during the daily briefing on Covid, Principal Secretary (Health) Anil Kumar Singhal said even if the State government was ready to pay the entire cost of the vaccine upfront, the vaccine manufacturers are not in a position to supply required number of doses to the States. “In fact, the Centre is already on the job to ensure the production capacity of vaccine manufacturers is ramped up,” he said. 
According to Singhal, the State has till date received 73,49,960 doses of Covid vaccine and 73,00,460 doses have been given to people.   

CM: Reduce rush at vaccination centres 

“We are set to receive another 1,52,490 doses of vaccine this fortnight. Even if we combine the vaccine on hand and which is expected to be received, it is inadequate to give the second jab to all those aged above 45 years in the State. Hence, we are waiting for the modification of CoWIN App to be completed, so the vaccine doses we have procured ourselves from the pharma companies directly can be used. Out of 16,85,630 doses of vaccine for which orders have been placed, we have received 4,93,930 doses,” he explained. A total of 6,90,670 people in the 45+ age group are scheduled to receive the second jab before May 15 and another 10,96,617 by May 31. A total of 17,87,291 people are set to receive the second jab in May. However, the government has allocated only 9 lakh and odd doses for the first fortnight, he said.

During the review meeting, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to ensure that there is no rush at vaccination centres. The details of vaccination should be clearly informed to beneficiaries through ANMs and Asha workers to avoid long queues at the centres, he said. 

Reiterating that his government is determined to vaccinate all people free of cost, he urged them to understand the fact that the  available vaccine should be first administered to 45+ category as they have already received the first dose. After covering all the people aged above 45, vaccination of 18+ category will be taken up, he added.

Meanwhile, vaccination was halted for the day at several places across the State. The officials said they will resume vaccination once they get adequate doses of vaccine.Taking stock of oxygen availability and supply, Jagan asked the officials to take steps to set up PSA plants in community and teaching hospitals. They were asked to come with an action plan in this regard. 

The officials informed the Chief Minister that there are  47,644 beds in 638 Covid hospitals in the State and of which 39,271 beds are occupied. In all, 24,645 people are being treated under Aarogyasri scheme, while another 15,000 are undergoing treatment in Covid Care Centres. By Monday afternoon, there are 6,789 ICU beds and of which 6,317 beds were occupied. There are 49,438 beds in 102 Covid Care Centres and of which 15,107 beds were occupied. About 1.5 lakh Covid patients are in home isolation.

