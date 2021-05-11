Municipal Corporation of Tirupati to have new office by December 2022

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) has finalised proposals for the construction of the new corporation building at a cost of Rs 71.5 crore. Tenders have already been floated and the final bidding will be opened on May 12. Later, the tenders will be sent to the State government. Once the tenders are finalised in the next 30 to 45 days after completion of the judicial preview, works will commence from July or August. The construction works will be completed by December 2022.

The proposed cost estimates will be drawn from the Smart City funds. Though the proposals were prepared long ago for the new building, due to a change of guard it was delayed by over two years. The proposed building will be constructed in a stilt floor plus five-storey building, spread across 1,54,000 square feet. The civic body has also finalised a name for the to-be constructed new building—Commercial Operation Centre (COC).

MCT SE Mohan told TNIE of the five floors, the first two floors will be used for the municipal office and the chambers of the municipal officials. On the third floor, a designated command control room will be set up in which the services rendered by the civic body to the denizens will be monitored round-the-clock.

From the command control room, the civic body officials can also monitor and address civic issues with the use of technology, the SE added.

Furthermore, the mayor’s chamber, MCT commissioner’s office, and hall for the council meeting will be constructed on the fifth floor. The proposed building will be constructed using advanced technology along with an STP on its premises.