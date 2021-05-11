STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Municipal Corporation of Tirupati to have new office by December 2022

Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) has finalised proposals for the construction of the new corporation building at a cost of Rs 71.5 crore. 

Published: 11th May 2021 02:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2021 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI:  Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) has finalised proposals for the construction of the new corporation building at a cost of Rs 71.5 crore. Tenders have already been floated and the final bidding will be opened on May 12. Later, the tenders will be sent to the State government. Once the tenders are finalised in the next 30 to 45 days after completion of the judicial preview, works will commence from July or August. The construction works  will be completed by December 2022.   

The proposed cost estimates will be drawn from the Smart City funds. Though the proposals were prepared long ago for the new building, due to a change of guard it was delayed by over two years. The proposed building will be constructed in a stilt floor plus five-storey building, spread across 1,54,000 square feet. The civic body has also finalised a name for the to-be constructed new building—Commercial Operation Centre (COC). 

MCT SE Mohan told TNIE of the five floors, the first two floors will be used for the municipal office and the chambers of the municipal officials. On the third floor, a designated command control room will be set up in which the services rendered by the civic body to the denizens will be monitored round-the-clock.  
From the command control room, the civic body officials can also monitor and address civic issues with the use of technology, the SE added.

Furthermore, the mayor’s chamber, MCT commissioner’s office, and hall for the council meeting will be constructed on the fifth floor. The proposed building will be constructed using advanced technology along with an STP on its premises. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | EPS)
Be ready for the third Covid wave, says Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa
Beneficiares stand in a queue to take COVID-19 vaccine dose, at a vaccination centre in Varanasi. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Haryana reports highest vaccine wastage followed by Assam, Rajasthan
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Bharat Biotech commences direct supply of 'Covaxin' to 14 states
Representational image (Photo | EPS)
Indian variant of coronavirus is of concern at world level: WHO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | 11 COVID patients die in Tirupati's Ruia Hospital due to disruption in oxygen supply
Deputy CM Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference in New Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
AAP ordered 1.34 crore COVID jabs, but Centre cleared only 3.5 lakh: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Forbes declared NFL's Dallas Cowboy the most valuable sports team in the world on the list published on May 7, 2021. While US-based sides dominated the first ten spots, all the three non-American teams to feature in it were football teams -- namely Barcel
Barcelona, Real Madrid are most valuable football clubs: Forbes Top 10 richest sports teams released; Dallas Cowboys tops chart
Sergio 'Kun' Aguero is no doubt a club legend at Etihad. The Argentine striker is also one of the finest to kick the ball ever on English soil. Some ridiculous records he achieved donning the blue jersey proves he belongs among the elite. As his swansong
Why Sergio Aguero is a Premier League legend? These astonishing records for Manchester City will tell!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp