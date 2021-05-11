No devotees allowed to Simhachalam on May 14

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Simhachalam, abode of Sri Varahalakshmi Narasimha Swamy, wore a deserted look following closure of the temple for devotees for six days from Monday in view of Covid situation. The decision was taken by the temple trust board following a representation by the temple priests.

The temple will remain closed for the devotees till May 15 including for Chandanotsavam on May 14. Executive officer Suryakala said all rituals of the presiding deity will be performed in ‘ekantam’.

Meanwhile, grinding of sandalwood which began on Friday continued on Monday and in four days 125 kg of sandalwood paste was prepared.

The kalasams (pots) required for performing ‘sahasra ghata abhishekam’ to the deity after ‘nija rupa darshan’ of the deity on Chandanotsavam day. Priests will bring holy water from Gangadhara in ‘sahasra kalasas’ and after ‘tirumanjanam’ abhishekam will be performed to the deity, according to priest Seetha Ramacharyulu.