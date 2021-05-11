No NREGS works between 11 am and 3 pm: Official

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Panchayat Raj and Rural Development commissioner M Girija Shankar has directed district collectors to spread awareness on Covid-appropriate behaviour among field functionaries and wage seekers under National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. He suggested that the working hours this season should be convenient for the wage seekers in view of the scorching summer.

Making it clear that in no case works under NREGS can be taken up between 11 am and 3 pm during peak summer, he said if necessary the wage seekers may be requested to attend work in 2 shifts.In a communication sent to all district collectors, and district programme coordinators (DPCs) of NREGS, the commissioner, besides asking them to procure N-95 masks (6 per field functionary) through DPC or through District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) shops, also wanted them to ensure that all NREGS field functionaries get face masks as early as possible.

To contain the spread of Covid-19 at work sites, the officials were asked to procure two soaps (75-125 gms)/ liquid soap per active SSS group from Girijan operative Corporation (GCC)/AP Prisons Department.

He also directed the officials to procure sufficient stocks of bleaching powder, sodium hypochlorite and other disinfectants to sanitise MCCs and DWMA offices. He said ISI-marked shades should be procured through e-tenders duly following the procurement guidelines.

