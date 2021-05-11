Sajjala slams Naidu for ‘spreading misinformation’ 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu and a section of the media of twisting facts on procurement of Covid vaccines and creating unnecessary panic among public, Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that the propaganda was revealed with the affidavit filed by the Centre before the Supreme Court regarding the essential supplies and services.

Armed with a copy of the affidavit, Sajjala said that the Centre categorically mentioned that a national task force is monitoring vaccine allocations and vaccines are being supplied to the states based on Central guidelines.

Speaking to mediapersons at Tadepalli on Monday, Sajjala said the propaganda of TDP and a section of the media led a mad rush at vaccination centres. TDP and “yellow media” are spreading misinformation and creating a fear psychosis among people, he alleged.

He described the propaganda of Naidu as treason and suggested that intellectuals and civil society react and file cases against him. He also warned that cases will be filed against media organisations if they spread false information with vested interests.