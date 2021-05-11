STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP slams govt for not buying enough vaccine doses 

The leaders observed that the YSRC was hatching a conspiracy to blame Naidu even for the vaccine crisis.

Published: 11th May 2021 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2021 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

COVID Vaccine

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Accusing the YSRC government of not coming forward to buy the required Covid vaccine even though all other States were making advance bookings with the Serum Institute of India, the TDP alleged that the ruling YSRC stooped to the level of asking the Leader of the Opposition to buy Covid vaccine.

During a virtual meeting conducted by TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday, senior party leaders discussed the prevailing Covid situation in the State and put forth several demands before the Jagan Mohan Reddy regime. The leaders observed that the YSRC was hatching a conspiracy to blame Naidu even for the vaccine crisis.

 The government should immediately place advance orders just like other States like Maharashtra, Orissa and Tamil Nadu, they said.The TDP leaders said the Serum Institute has already issued a press release saying that 50 per cent of the vaccine would be sold to the States as per the Centre’s instructions. But, the ministers were saying that the Chief Minister has written letters to the Centre and that once the vaccine was supplied, it would be given to the AP people. This was nothing but escaping from responsibility, they alleged. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | EPS)
Be ready for the third Covid wave, says Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa
Beneficiares stand in a queue to take COVID-19 vaccine dose, at a vaccination centre in Varanasi. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Haryana reports highest vaccine wastage followed by Assam, Rajasthan
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Bharat Biotech commences direct supply of 'Covaxin' to 14 states
Representational image (Photo | EPS)
Indian variant of coronavirus is of concern at world level: WHO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | 11 COVID patients die in Tirupati's Ruia Hospital due to disruption in oxygen supply
Deputy CM Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference in New Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
AAP ordered 1.34 crore COVID jabs, but Centre cleared only 3.5 lakh: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Forbes declared NFL's Dallas Cowboy the most valuable sports team in the world on the list published on May 7, 2021. While US-based sides dominated the first ten spots, all the three non-American teams to feature in it were football teams -- namely Barcel
Barcelona, Real Madrid are most valuable football clubs: Forbes Top 10 richest sports teams released; Dallas Cowboys tops chart
Sergio 'Kun' Aguero is no doubt a club legend at Etihad. The Argentine striker is also one of the finest to kick the ball ever on English soil. Some ridiculous records he achieved donning the blue jersey proves he belongs among the elite. As his swansong
Why Sergio Aguero is a Premier League legend? These astonishing records for Manchester City will tell!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp