TDP slams govt for not buying enough vaccine doses 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing the YSRC government of not coming forward to buy the required Covid vaccine even though all other States were making advance bookings with the Serum Institute of India, the TDP alleged that the ruling YSRC stooped to the level of asking the Leader of the Opposition to buy Covid vaccine.

During a virtual meeting conducted by TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday, senior party leaders discussed the prevailing Covid situation in the State and put forth several demands before the Jagan Mohan Reddy regime. The leaders observed that the YSRC was hatching a conspiracy to blame Naidu even for the vaccine crisis.

The government should immediately place advance orders just like other States like Maharashtra, Orissa and Tamil Nadu, they said.The TDP leaders said the Serum Institute has already issued a press release saying that 50 per cent of the vaccine would be sold to the States as per the Centre’s instructions. But, the ministers were saying that the Chief Minister has written letters to the Centre and that once the vaccine was supplied, it would be given to the AP people. This was nothing but escaping from responsibility, they alleged.