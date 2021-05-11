Three killed in road accident

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Three members of a family were killed in a road accident when their two-wheeler was hit by a speeding car in at Thyalluru village on late Sunday night. Hussain (50), Noor (45), Shaik Hussain (25) are natives of the Thyalluru village. At around 11:30 pm, a speeding car hit the two-wheeler near the Jocil company on the outskirts of the village. The villagers stopped the car and informed the police. But by the time the police came to the spot, the car driver escaped. The police shifted the bodies to Guntur GGH and filed a case on the unidentified car driver.