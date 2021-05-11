Three killed in road accident

GUNTUR: Three members of a family were killed in a road accident when their two-wheeler was hit by a speeding car in at Thyalluru village on late Sunday night. Hussain (50), Noor (45), Shaik Hussain (25) are natives of the Thyalluru village. At around 11:30 pm, a speeding car hit the two-wheeler near the Jocil company on the outskirts of the village. The villagers stopped the car and informed the police. But by the time the police came to the spot, the car driver escaped. The police shifted the bodies to Guntur GGH and filed a case on the unidentified car driver.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
COVID-19: Protesting farmers undertake disinfection drives, serve 'kadha' in langars to keep pandemic at bay
Fox pulls the plug on Tom Payne, Michael Sheen-starrer 'Prodigal Son' after two seasons
Pappu Yadav arrested in Patna for violating COVID-19 lockdown
Kejriwal asks Centre to share vaccine formula with other companies to scale up production
Hong Kong won't mandate Covid vaccine for foreign domestic workers
FIH Pro League: Australia, New Zealand to lock horns in June