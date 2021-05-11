Two held in Kadapa mine explosion case  

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Two persons have been arrested in connection with the May 8 explosion at a limestone mine at Mamillapalle village in Kadapa district. District SP KKN Anburajan said the investigation was going on.

As many as 10 workers were killed in the explosion which happened while unloading the explosive material (gelatin sticks). The police handed over the bodies to the relatives of the bereaved persons after conducting post mortem.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, the SP said that in the preliminary investigation they have found that the explosion took place while unloading the explosives which were brought in a car from Pulivendula. Nageswara Reddy, who is operating the mines after taking it on General Power of Attorney (GPA) from the original leaseholder in 2013, and Raghunath Reddy, who supplied the explosives, were arrested for failing to adhere to the guidelines, the SP said. Notices have been served on the original owners for enquiry, he said and added that they will also be arrested if they are found to be involved in any illegal activity.

“We are also enquiring about the environmental licence, mining licence and explosive licence. We wrote to the concerned departments and are waiting for their reply. In the preliminary investigation, we found that the mine did not have an environmental clearance and explosives licence,’’ he said. Stating that both the arrested will be sent for judicial remand, he said police will seek their custody for questioning.