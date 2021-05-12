STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Allocate 910 MT of O2 to AP, ramp up Covaxin production: Jagan to PM   

Urges Modi to direct Bharat Biotech to transfer techonology of manufacturing vaccine

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday shot off two letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to allocate 910 MT of liquid oxygen and 20 LMO (Liquid Medical Oxygen) tankers to Andhra Pradesh. He also urged the PM to direct Bharat Biotech to transfer technology of manufacturing Covaxin and ICMR-NIV to provide the viral strain to whoever interested and capable of producing the vaccine. 

The present allocation of oxygen to the State is inadequate in view of rise in Covid cases. “The allocation of LMO to AP as on April 24 was 480 MT and the active caseload was 81,471. On May 8, a revised allocation of 590 MT was made to the State. However, today our active caseload is 1,87,392. Hence, the revised allocation is not at all commensurate with increasing active caseload,” he said. 

Getting 210 MT of oxygen allocated from Odisha, which is 1,400 km away from Rayalaseema region, is causing delay as availability of tankers has become a major constraint. Four Rayalaseema districts and Nellore are continuously drawing oxygen from Bellary in Karnataka and Chennai in Tamil Nadu. The hospitals have binding contractual agreements with the suppliers from these locations, he said. 

The CM also took the delay in oxygen supply to SVR Ruia Government General Hospital in Tirupati, which led to the tragic death of 11 Covid patients on Monday night, to the notice of PM. The State is drawing 35 MT of oxygen from St Gobain in Chennai and 25 MT of oxygen from INOX at Sriperumbudur, which should be maintained. Otherwise, the hospitals dependent on the two oxygen suppliers, will face a severe crisis, he said. 

Jagan wanted the PM to enhance allocation from JSW in Bellary from 20 to 150 MT of oxygen as that plant has increased its capacity recently. He also sought increase in supply of LMO from Odisha from 210 to 400 MT. 

He wanted the Centre to allot 20 LMO tankers to AP for transportation of additional allocation of oxygen from Odisha and tie up with Indian Railways to transport those tankers to AP. In another letter, the CM said, “The average count of cases per day over the last seven days stands at 20,300 and as of today we have 1,86,695 active cases. We have taken all the steps necessary to prevent further infections and provide quality treatment, care and support. The ultimate solution to the Covid pandemic is vaccination,” he said. 

TOLL RISES TO 13 IN RUIA TRAGEDY, 3 CRITICAL
The tragedy at SVR Ruia Government Hospital on Monday night has claimed 13 lives with the death of two more patients on Tuesday morning. The condition of three others is reported to be critical. Around 8:30 pm on Monday, 11 people died and five others were critical after oxygen supply was disrupted for sometime at the hospital in Tiruapti.

