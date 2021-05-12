STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
As cases spike, demand for hospital beds rises in Andhra

Chittoor collector M Harinarayanan said oxygen was sufficient for the beds available in the district.

Published: 12th May 2021 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2021 02:12 PM

Covid patients undergoing treatment at SVR Ruia in Tirupati on Tuesday | Madhav K

By D Surendra Kumar
Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Though SVIMS-SPMC and SVR Ruia in Tirupati are following a new discharge policy for providing admission to critical patients, the demand for oxygen beds is increasing by the day. Patients are often seen waiting in ambulances for admission to both the hospitals. All the 46 Covid hospitals, both government and private, in Chittoor district have a total of 711 ICU and 2,651 non-ICU oxygen beds. 

The administration of the State Covid hospital attached to SVIMS created a triaging centre with German hangers on the premises of the hospital, where 10 beds were also arranged. The patients, before admission, are provided oxygen based on the need. The patients are screened and admitted to the hospital in four-five hours. In fact, a majority of critical cases from private hospitals are referred to SVIMS, which has 675 beds, including 328 non-ICU oxygen beds, 105 ICU beds and 242 non-ICU non-oxygen beds.

After the surge in positive cases, the rush to the hospital, where more than 200 doctors are deployed on Covid duty, has increased, and not less than 100 infectees are admitted to the hospital on a daily basis. Doctors on duty for 24 hours at a stretch are asked to come back to work after a two-day gap.SVR Ruia has 1,027 beds that include 135 ICU, 573 non-ICU oxygen and 319 non-ICU non-oxygen. The hospital authorities have been getting oxygen from Chennai; 13 tankers, 120 cylinders of oxygen, and 173 ventilators were arranged for Covid patients.

Despite the bed strength, the number of patients waiting for beds is only increasing. “My mother-in-law waited for at least two hours before she got the admission. Hospital staff asked us to keep the patient in the ambulance till her admission is confirmed. Even though German sheds were arranged on the premises of the hospital, they were all occupied,” said M Sudhakar, kin of a Covid patient.

“The consumption of medical oxygen has increased as the infected patients require 18-20 litres of it every minute. We are making arrangements for 300 additional beds on the 4th and 5th floor in the new block of the hospital. The rate of admission is increasing daily with the surge in positive cases,” said Dr B.Vengamma, SVIMS superintendent. 

Chittoor collector M Harinarayanan said oxygen was sufficient for the beds available in the district. “Every Covid infected patient does not require oxygen. We have appealed to the state government for supply of 4-5 tonnes of oxygen to the district, and the administration has got a positive response.” 

