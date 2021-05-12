STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

First Covid step-down centre launched in Andhra Pradesh

Facility has 70 beds out of which 16 are equipped for oxygen supply, to treat patients with mild symptoms

Published: 12th May 2021 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2021 02:24 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: For the first time in the State, oxygen beds have been made available at Covid-19 Care Centres and Covid-19 Step- Down Centres to provide better medical services to the patients, Collector Vivek Yadav said. He along with Divisional Railway Manager Mohan Raju inaugurated the step-down centre at Rail Mahal in Arundalpet here on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the step-down centre and Covid-19 Care Centre have been set up with the coordination of the Guntur Railway Division in order to facilitate the required beds for the Covid-19 patients.

The patients with mild Covid- 19 symptoms will be shifted from the Covid-19 hospital to the stepdown centre. As many as 70 beds are available, out of which 16 are oxygen beds. The doctors and medical staff will provide round-the-clock Covid-19 services and an ambulance will be available 24x7 to shift the patient to the hospital, if required, he added. As many as 12 Covid-19 Care Centres have been set up across the Guntur district. There are as many as 4,000 beds available for the patients in the centres, he said. Joint Collectors Prashanthi, Dinesh Kumar, MLA Maddali Giridhar were also present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Headmen of Sathyagala village reviewing Covid norms | Express
The second wave of Covid and rural India
As CoWIN's Application Programming Interface is public, techies can write a script to check the availability of slots
Tech-savvy game COVID-19 vaccine booking to get slots, but digital illiterate fall behind
Manzoor feels helping patients is one way of serving humanity. (Photo | EPS)
Asthmatic driver wants to help gasping COVID patients in Kashmir
Devotees gather to offer prayers during the third 'Shahi Snan' of the Kumbh Mela 2021, at Har ki Pauri Ghat in Haridwar (File Photo | PTI)
Religious, political events among factors that accelerated COVID-19 transmission in India: WHO 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man receives a vaccine for COVID-19 in his wheelchair at a drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Over 84% vaccine doses sent abroad due to commercial, licensing liabilities: BJP
World Health Organization (Photo | AFP)
Indian COVID variant matter of severe global concern: World Health Organization
Gallery
WHAT IS IRON DOME?: Israel’s Iron Dome is an air defence system developed by the Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, with financial and technical support from the United States. (Photo | AP)
Iron Dome defence system explained: Why Hamas rockets fail to hit targets in Israel?
Policewomen attempting to stop a lockdown violator at Amravati in Maharashtra on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Captured: Cowdung against Covid, liquor before lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp