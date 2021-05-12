First Covid step-down centre launched in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: For the first time in the State, oxygen beds have been made available at Covid-19 Care Centres and Covid-19 Step- Down Centres to provide better medical services to the patients, Collector Vivek Yadav said. He along with Divisional Railway Manager Mohan Raju inaugurated the step-down centre at Rail Mahal in Arundalpet here on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the step-down centre and Covid-19 Care Centre have been set up with the coordination of the Guntur Railway Division in order to facilitate the required beds for the Covid-19 patients.

The patients with mild Covid- 19 symptoms will be shifted from the Covid-19 hospital to the stepdown centre. As many as 70 beds are available, out of which 16 are oxygen beds. The doctors and medical staff will provide round-the-clock Covid-19 services and an ambulance will be available 24x7 to shift the patient to the hospital, if required, he added. As many as 12 Covid-19 Care Centres have been set up across the Guntur district. There are as many as 4,000 beds available for the patients in the centres, he said. Joint Collectors Prashanthi, Dinesh Kumar, MLA Maddali Giridhar were also present.