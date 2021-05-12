STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jagan’s relative held in mine blast case 

Prathap Reddy’s negligence in sale of explosives and violation of explosives rules has indirectly caused the blast.

Published: 12th May 2021 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2021 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Kadapa police on Tuesday arrested YS Pratap Reddy, a relative of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, in connection with the Mamillapalle limestone mine blast, which claimed 10 lives. He was arrested at 4 pm in Porumamilla circle office.The 76-year-old, who operates mines in Pulivendula, Simhadripuram and other places in Kadapa district, has  licence for keeping gelatin sticks and it was from him that the load was taken to the limestone mine on the outskirts of Mamillapalli. 

Yerragadda Raghunath Reddy, who was arrested on Monday, had an agreement with Prathap Reddy to receive and store only two magazines of explosives. Raghunath Reddy had been selling gelatin sticks and detonators illegally. On May 8, Raghunath Reddy took the stock from Prathap Reddy and sold it illegally to Lakshmi Reddy against the explosive rules. That day, Lakshmi Reddy took the blasting material to Mamillapalle and handled them without any safety measures while unloading, leading to the blast. 

Prathap Reddy’s negligence in sale of explosives and violation of explosives rules has indirectly caused the blast. Though Prathap Reddy has a licence, he has not followed rules in selling them to people. Kalasapadu police registered a case under Sec 304 (II) of IPC and Sec 3,4 and 6 of Explosive Substances Act. Meanwhile, the two main accused C Nageswara Reddy and Y Raghunath Reddy were produced before AJCA court, which sent them to 14 days’ judicial remand. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
jagan mohan reddy ys pratap reddy Mamillapalle limestone mine blast
India Matters
Headmen of Sathyagala village reviewing Covid norms | Express
The second wave of Covid and rural India
As CoWIN's Application Programming Interface is public, techies can write a script to check the availability of slots
Tech-savvy game COVID-19 vaccine booking to get slots, but digital illiterate fall behind
Manzoor feels helping patients is one way of serving humanity. (Photo | EPS)
Asthmatic driver wants to help gasping COVID patients in Kashmir
Devotees gather to offer prayers during the third 'Shahi Snan' of the Kumbh Mela 2021, at Har ki Pauri Ghat in Haridwar (File Photo | PTI)
Religious, political events among factors that accelerated COVID-19 transmission in India: WHO 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man receives a vaccine for COVID-19 in his wheelchair at a drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Over 84% vaccine doses sent abroad due to commercial, licensing liabilities: BJP
World Health Organization (Photo | AFP)
Indian COVID variant matter of severe global concern: World Health Organization
Gallery
WHAT IS IRON DOME?: Israel’s Iron Dome is an air defence system developed by the Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, with financial and technical support from the United States. (Photo | AP)
Iron Dome defence system explained: Why Hamas rockets fail to hit targets in Israel?
Policewomen attempting to stop a lockdown violator at Amravati in Maharashtra on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Captured: Cowdung against Covid, liquor before lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp