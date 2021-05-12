Naidu faults govt for Ruia deaths, oxygen shortage

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said the inefficiency of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and negligence on part of officials caused the death of Covid patients in SVR Ruia Hospital, Tirupati on Monday.“Eleven Covid patients died at Ruia Hospital in Tirupati due to lack of oxygen. Some reports suggested that nearly 26 or 29 patients have died. The TDP has formed a fact-finding committee. Till now, over 76 patients died due to lack of oxygen supply in the state,’’ he said.

Addressing a virtual meeting with party senior leaders and mandal presidents on Tuesday, Naidu faulted the YSRC government for depending on other states for oxygen.“Tamil Nadu has increased its capacity to produce oxygen from 400 metric tonnes to 1,200 metric tonnes. Kerala has achieved ‘surplus’ status in oxygen production. They are helping other states. But AP is depending on other states mainly because of the inefficiency of the government and complacency of the officials concerned.”

Condemning the tragedy, Chandrababu Naidu asked his party cadres to hold protests online on Wednesday to express solidarity with the families of the deceased. “The ruling YSRC is only busy with ulterior strategies to continue their political victimisation even during the pandemic,” he said.