Officials appointed to ensure oxygen supply to hospitals 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after the tragedy in SVR Ruia Hospital in Tirupati, where several Covid patients died due to shortage of Oxygen, the State government on Tuesday appointed co-ordinating officers to ensure uninterrupted supply of Liquid Medical Oxygen(LMO) to the hospitals in Andhra Pradesh.

The Centre allocated LMO to AP from eight manufacturing plants in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Odisha and the state government appointed a senior IAS official each to the said states to have constant coordination with the respective governments and provide a green corridor to those tankers up to the hospitals.

Following is the list of officers and the States allocated for them: R Karikal Valaven (Tamil Nadu), Anantha Ramu (Karnataka) AK Parida (Odisha). The above officers will station themselves in their allotted States. The DGP was requested to deploy a team of police personnel at 8 LMO manufacturing plants in the neighbouring states.