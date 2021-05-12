Police conduct last rites of Covid victim in Krishna district

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Thiruvur police in Krishna district performed the last rites of a Covid victim after 108 ambulance staff allegedly abandoned the body by a roadside near Vijayawada on Tuesday. According to Thiruvur police, the patient from Munukulla village tested positive a week ago, and was under home isolation. When his health deteriorated on Tuesday morning, the family requested an ambulance to rush him to a hospital in Ibrahimpatnam.

However, the patient passed away on the way to the hospital. “With the help of local volunteers and activists, police conducted the last rites. Later, Thiruvur police held an awareness programme in the area and appealed to the public not to desert bodies of COVID victims,” said Krishna superintendent of police M Ravindranath Babu.