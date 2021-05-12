STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Police conduct last rites of Covid victim in Krishna district

According to Thiruvur police, the patient from Munukulla village tested positive a week ago, and was under home isolation. 

Published: 12th May 2021 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2021 02:09 PM   |  A+A-

Covid death, Kerala

Representational image (File photo| Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Thiruvur police in Krishna district performed the last rites of a Covid victim after 108 ambulance staff allegedly abandoned the body by a roadside near Vijayawada on Tuesday. According to Thiruvur police, the patient from Munukulla village tested positive a week ago, and was under home isolation. When his health deteriorated on Tuesday morning, the family requested an ambulance to rush him to a hospital in Ibrahimpatnam. 

However, the patient passed away on the way to the hospital. “With the help of local volunteers and activists, police conducted the last rites. Later, Thiruvur police held an awareness programme in the area and appealed to the public not to desert bodies of COVID victims,” said Krishna superintendent of police M Ravindranath Babu.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thiruvur police covid victim
India Matters
A health worker administers vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Panel suggests increasing gap to 12-16 weeks between two doses of Covishield
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
DCGI approves phase two, three clinical trials of Covaxin on kids aged above two
Nurses of a Covid hospital offer prayer to mark International Nurses Day, which commemorates the birthday of Florence Nightingale, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Why India doesn't need a nationwide lockdown now
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Districts with over 10% positivity rate should remain under lockdown: ICMR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man receives a vaccine for COVID-19 in his wheelchair at a drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Over 84% vaccine doses sent abroad due to commercial, licensing liabilities: BJP
World Health Organization (Photo | AFP)
Indian COVID variant matter of severe global concern: World Health Organization
Gallery
WHAT IS IRON DOME?: Israel’s Iron Dome is an air defence system developed by the Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, with financial and technical support from the United States. (Photo | AP)
Iron Dome defence system explained: Why Hamas rockets fail to hit targets in Israel?
Policewomen attempting to stop a lockdown violator at Amravati in Maharashtra on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Captured: Cowdung against Covid, liquor before lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp