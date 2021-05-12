STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation to supply medical kits to employees

Consumption of the medicines shall be reviewed on a daily basis by the regional managers, who will ensure timely supply of these kits to the infectees.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has decided to supply medical kits to its employees and their family members undergoing treatment for Covid-19.RTC executive director (administration) A Koteswara Rao on Tuesday said the medical kits will be supplied from Central Medical Ward to all regional managers by May 14.

“A nodal officer will be appointed at regional levels who will distribute 50/75/100 medical kits depending on the size of depots. Instructions were given to the regional managers to supply the medical kits immediately to symptomatic employees without waiting for their test reports,” he said.

After confirmation from the lab reports, family members the infected employee shall be issued these medical kits. Consumption of the medicines shall be reviewed on a daily basis by the regional managers, who will ensure timely supply of these kits to the infectees. “The status of availability of medical kits shall be informed to the CMO on a daily basis so as to take steps for replenishing,” the ED informed 

“These kits are procured from the manufacturer directly. Therefore, regional managers are requested to ensure the supply of these kits judiciously to deserving cases only. In spite of using the drugs provided in the medical kits, if the condition of the patient is found not to be improving, he/she can get  admitted to hospitals for further treatment.”

