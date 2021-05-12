Ruia tragedy: We stood helpless as patients died, recount eyewitnesses

D Surendra Kumar By

Express News Service

TIRUPATI: “I was with my mother in the ward of Sri Venkateswara Ramnarain Ruia Government General Hospital on Monday evening. She spoke to me around 7:30 pm for a while. Later, she suddenly struggled to breathe. She gestured to me that she was finding it difficult to breathe. Several patients on other beds in the ward were also facing the same problem, just like my mother. I tried to help her, but even as I looked on helplessly, she breathed her last at around 8:50 pm,” recalled G Nireesh Kumar, son of Thanuja Rani (47), who died along with 12 others after oxygen supply was disrupted for some time in the hospital.

She was admitted to Ruia Hospital on April 28 after she tested positive for Covid-19. As her condition worsened, she was shifted to the ICU ward located on the first floor of the hospital. She is survived by her husband CS Kumar and two sons. Kumar works as a physical education teacher and lives with his family near KLM Hospital on Puttur Road, Renigunta.

Not only Thanuja Rani, several others also admitted in the first and second rooms of ICU on the first floor of the hospital, failed to get oxygen for a few minutes when the pressure of oxygen supply dipped between 7:50 and 8 pm. as the authorities used cylinders.

“It created chaos in the ICU ward as all the attendants of patients were worried with their dear ones struggling to breathe. They did whatever they could to comfort the patients. As their efforts just like mine failed, they stood there in shock, helpless witnessing the struggle of the patients,” Nireesh Kumar told TNIE in a voice filled with grief.

Bhuvaneswar Babu (37) from Nellore district was admitted to Ruia Hospital a few days ago. He had almost recovered and his family members were expecting his discharge. However, he lost the battle in the oxygen horror.

“My brother had tiffin before the incident. When I was outside, he himself used to explain his oxygen levels and his situation to the doctors. I asked him what dish he wanted to be cooked in the house after getting discharged. He smiled and named his favourite dish. Then he had juice and remained silent for some time. Later, he started struggling to breathe. Every patient in the ward was gasping for breath,” said Babu’s brother, unable to hold back his tears.

Doctors and nursing staff were running from one room to another. They were in a hurry and asked other staff to check the supply of oxygen. “After battling for life for more than 30 minutes, my brother gave up. It was the worst day as I saw my brother die before my eyes,” he recalled.

Some tried to help the patients by fanning with papers, cardboards and whatever they could get their hands on. Some patients were seen proning to breathe better, but it proved futile. Further, hospital authorities asked attendants to switch off fans at the beds, so that pressure on power supply could ease, but it only worsened the situation.

“It was horrible. Several were struggling to get back their breath. My mother too suffered and now, she is battling for life in the ward,” said Hemalatha, daughter of a Covid patient in the ICU.She expressed her dismay at the callous attitude of the doctors and hospital staff as they were not forthcoming with explanation on the condition of the patients.

She said she was waiting at the hospital to get an assurance on her mother’s condition, but she was yet to get any. “They should come out and assure the patient’s families who are worried,” she demanded.

Hemalatha, a resident of Tirupati, admitted her mother in Ruia Hospital a week ago. She said the attendants used whatever they could to see their kin were able to breathe.

“As I stood there, one of the patients urged me to save his life and I was helpless,” she explained in a choked voice. She saw five people die within minutes.When contacted, Ruia Hospital Superintendent Dr T Bharathi said an oxygen tanker arrived 10 minutes late to the hospital.“The hospital staff monitored the situation continuously and tracked the vehicle. We had started supplying oxygen with bulk cylinders and the pressure was found not enough compared to liquid oxygen,” she clarified. On Tuesday morning, relatives of patients undergoing treatment at Ruia Hospital came in large numbers to enquire about the condition of their dear ones.