AP to revive all closed plants to produce more O2

Plans are afoot to produce 37 MT of oxygen; nitrogen plants also to be used for the same

Published: 13th May 2021 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2021 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to identify closed oxygen plants in the State and revive them to tide over the crisis. At the same time, it will also strengthen the oxygen transportation network and storage capacity in hospitals in the State.  

Speaking to mediapersons on Wednesday during a daily briefing on the Covid-19 situation in the State, Principal Secretary (Health) Anil Kumar Singhal said the government is exploring all means to meet the oxygen needs of Covid patients in hospitals. 

“So far, we have identified closed oxygen plants in Anantapur, Guntur, Kadapa and Visakhapatnam. We are making efforts to produce 37 MT of oxygen by reviving the plants after holding consultations with the managements. At the same time, efforts are on to identify more such plants and revive them to ramp up oxygen production in the State  with the help of the Industries Department,” he explained.

Further, nitrogen plants have been identified and efforts are on to produce 6 MT of oxygen through them by the end of May. The Industries Department is also making efforts to get oxygen produced in big industries like AP Paper Mills, he said.

Stating that there are 17,000 oxygen cylinders in the State and of them, 14,338 have been identified for conversion into LMO cylinders, he revealed that of the total, 6,917 have already been converted for medical use. 

“The government has already decided to procure 15,000 oxygen concentrators and by the end of this month, 8,000 oxygen concentrators of 5 litres per minute capacity will reach the State. The Procurement Committee has decided to purchase 10,000 of 10 litre per minute capacity concentrators and steps will be taken to procure them in 2-3 weeks. They will be used in Covid Care Centres for oxygen supply,” he said.

On strengthening of oxygen transportation and storage capacity in hospitals, Singhal said in view of the surge in Covid cases in the State, the government has enhanced the capacity of oxygen transportation from 350 MT to 590 MT. With an objective to supply oxygen in time to hospitals, it is being transported in small capacity tankers, he said and added that once the 25 cryogenic tankers being procured by the State are operational, the transportation capacity will increase further.

“At the same time, emphasis is also laid on improving the capacity of oxygen storage in hospitals. Out of three tankers sanctioned by the Centre, one has arrived and the other two of 20 KL each will arrive from West Bengal soon. We have requested them to send filled tankers. The State will receive a total of 40 MT of oxygen in these two tankers,” he explained.

Singhal reiterated that wastage of oxygen will be curtailed and as part of it, experts inspected oxygen supply in Nellore government hospital and prevented 30 per cent of oxygen waste. “If we are able to avoid wastage, 70 MT of oxygen in the State can be saved per day. Training is being provided to doctors, paramedic and technical teams through video conference to avoid wastage of oxygen,” he added.

Special cell to receive donations for covid fight
A special cell is being set up to receive donations from philanthropists in the country and abroad to fight Covid-19. “Several people are coming forward to set up PSA plants, supply of medicines, medical kits and oxygen concentrators. The special cell headed by Covid Special Officer A Srikanth will coordinate with donors,” Principal Secretary (Health) Singhal said. 

