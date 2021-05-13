Check demand, supply of oxygen: Industries Minister

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy has said there is a huge difference between the first and second waves in terms of fatalities. The officials were told to check demand and supply of oxygen on a war footing.

The minister directed the officials concerned to assess medical emergencies properly to save Covid-19 patients’ lives. He asked how much volume of oxygen is required daily in the district. “I will contact the Karnataka and Tamil Nadu governments for their support, if necessary,” Goutham Reddy added. The Industry Minister along with Anil Kumar reviewed the Covid-19 situation on Wednesday.

He said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for more oxygen and praised the district administration for its efforts in supporting the infectees. Anil Kumar said irregularities in allocation of beds in the Nellore GGH have been noticed and directed the medical superintendent to initiate action against the officials responsible.