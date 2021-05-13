KRMB online meeting on May 25 to discuss water allocation to Andhra, Telangana

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) is likely to hold a meeting on May 25 to discuss the water indents and other issues related to sharing of Krishna water between both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for the new water year, set to start from June 1. The meeting assumes significance as it would be the first one after a series of letter exchanged between the board and AP over inspection of Rayalaseema Lift Scheme, which is opposed by neighbouring Telangana.

“The meeting has been scheduled, but the agenda is yet to be sent to us. It will be majorly around water requirements for the fresh water year, reconciliation of shared water and consideration of other states’ requests, but we will have to see if there will be any discussion on the proposed projects and related issues in the agenda,” a senior official from the water resources department said.

Other issues related to notification of jurisdiction of the board, which is yet to happen despite the Centre’s decision to go ahead with it, may also come up. While AP has been for the notification of jurisdiction and finalisation of working manual, Telangana has reservations. The board is also likely to ask both the states once again to submit the detailed project report of the new and revised projects. Deliberations on usage of surplus (flood) water, on which a committee was also constituted last year, are also likely to happen. The meeting would be held in virtual mode in view of increase of COVID-19 cases in both the Telugu-speaking states.

It may be recalled that the board insisted on inspecting the Rayalaseema Lift Scheme, which has become a bone of contention between the neighbouring states, while AP officials flagged up the issue of inaction against the projects taken up by Telangana sans requisite permits. The state officials also had reservations against the members in the committee and said sought for those who are neutral and objective to both the states. A series of letters were exchanged between both the parties and AP, in a letter in the second half of April, made it clear that until COVID-19 situation comes under control and until the objections raised by it were addressed, the inspection could be deferred.