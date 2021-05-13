Oxygen leaks from tanker at Railway Hospital

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: A possible disaster was averted at the Railway Hospital in the city, after a tank carrying liquid oxygen began leaking on Wednesday evening. According to the hospital authorities, the incident occurred around 5:30 pm when the storage tank was being refilled with supply from the tanker. Over 172 Covid patients are undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Fire services personnel rushed to the spot and began cooling the tanker. The oxygen supply team and engineering department staff swung into action and closed the main valve of the tank. The leakage was arrested in half-an-hour.