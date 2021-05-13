STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tsundur SI ends life unable to bear CI’s harassment 

She said she and the constable attempted suicide unable to bear the harassment of meted out by the Tsundur CI.

Published: 13th May 2021 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2021 08:58 AM

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Tsundur SI Pilli Sravani (35), who allegedly attempted suicide on May 8, died at a private hospital, while undergoing treatment here on Wednesday. Sravani was a 2018 batch officer and as her first posting, she was appointed as SI at Disha Police Station in Narasaraopet, and transferred to Tsundur seven months ago. On May 8 Sravani and constable Ravindra of the same police station consumed poison and tried to commit suicide. As their health deteriorated, they went to a hospital in Tenali town, but the doctors there referred them to Guntur GGH as their condition was critical. 

On Sunday, the Nagarampalem police took Sravani’s statement. She said she and the constable attempted suicide unable to bear the harassment of meted out by the Tsundur CI. Ravindra was called on VR by the SP two days prior to the incident on various charges.  Rural SP Vishal Gunni has ordered an internal investigation on the harassment accusations made by the victims against the CI. Tenali DSP Sravanthi Roy said constable Ravindra is yet to get discharged. We will proceed further after taking his statement, Sravathi said. She said that Sravani’s body will be sent to her native village. 

