52 lakh Andhra Pradesh ryots get 1st instalment of Rythu Bharosa

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday said his government released Rs 3,928.88 crore as the first instalment of YSR Rythu Bharosa- PM Kisan Scheme, benefiting 52.38 lakh farmers, despite financial constraints in the times of Covid-19 pandemic to ensure that they are not subjected to any inconvenience while taking up agricultural operations for the ensuing Kharif season.

Addressing farmers across the State virtually from his camp office in Tadepalli, he said they credited the amount directly into the bank accounts of beneficiaries for the third year under the scheme so that they can use it as an investment for Kharif.

Need plan B to ramp up vax production, says Jagan

Meanwhile, the CM reiterated that the Centre should explore various alternatives to ramp up Covid vaccine production in order to fill the gaps in the vaccination drive and meet the existing demand. “In the fight against the Covid pandemic, vaccination is the only way left for the people. However, in view of the limited production of vaccines, it is imperative for all to learn to co-exist with coronavirus with all precautions for the time being,” the Chief Minister said.

The government has also floated global tenders to procure Covid-19 vaccine. The interested pharmaceutical companies have been asked to respond to the global tenders within three weeks. The bids for supply of vaccine need to be filed by June 3. A pre-bid meeting is likely to be held on May 20 and 22. As AP has come up with the proposal of floating global tenders for Covid vaccine first, the response is expected to be good. The decision to float global tenders was taken by Jagan in the wake of delay in supply of vaccine to the State by the Centre.