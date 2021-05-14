52.38 lakh farmers get Rs 3,928 cr under Rythu Bharosa scheme

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday said his government released Rs 3,928.88 crore as the first installment of YSR Rythu Bharosa - PM Kisan Scheme, benefiting 52.38 lakh farmers, despite financial constraints in the times of Covid-19 to ensure that they do not face any inconvenience while taking up agricultural operations for the ensuing Kharif season.

Addressing farmers virtually from his camp office in Tadepalli, he said they credited the amount directly into the bank accounts of beneficiaries for the third year under the scheme so that they can use it as an investment for Kharif.

“In our State, 50 per cent of farmers have land holdings less than half a hectare, while 70 per cent hold less than one hectare. A sum of Rs 13,500 is being provided to small farmers in three installments under Rythu Bharosa, which will take care of 80 per cent of their initial investment on crops,” he said.

Rs 89K cr spent on welfare schemes, says CM

Reiterating his government’s commitment to the welfare of small and marginal farmers, poor people and the downtrodden, Jagan said a total of Rs 89,000 crore was spent on various welfare programmes in the last 23 months. “Since the formation of our government in June 2019, a total sum of Rs 68,000.41 crore was spent for the welfare of farmers alone, including Rs 17,029.88 crore under the YSR Rythu Bharosa Scheme benefiting 52.38 lakh farmers,” he said.

Listing out various schemes being implemented for the economic uplift of farmers, he said YSR Rythu Bharosa, YSR Zero Interest Crop Loans, YSR Free Crop Insurance, input subsidy to farmers for crop loss due to natural calamities, free power subsidy, procurement of paddy and other farm produce at support price have proved very beneficial to them.

On the occasion, he pointed out that even the dues left uncleared by the previous TDP regime were also paid by his government, which included paddy procurement dues of Rs 960 crore and seed dues of Rs 384 crore. The Chief Minister said Rs 1,700 crore was spent on setting up special feeders to ensure supply of quality free power to farmers during daytime. A sum of Rs 1,264.24 crore was spent on micro irrigation for horticulturists and Rs 1,560 crore for power subsidy to aqua farmers.

“Tenant farmers belonging to SC, ST, BC and minority communities and farmers cultivating endowments lands and those in possession of RoFR pattas are also being provided financial assistance under the YSR Rythu Bharosa - PM Kisan Scheme. We are providing Rs 13,500 per farmer, more than Rs 12,500 promised in our election manifesto, that too not for four years, but for five years,” he said.

Unlike those who make a lot of promises, but dump their 600-page election manifesto into the dustbin once elections are over, Jagan said his government treats its two-page election manifesto as Bhagavad Gita, Bible and Quran and it has implemented more than 90 per cent of the poll promises in the last 23 months. “We have decided to pay the crop insurance amount of Rs 2,000 crore to 38 lakh farmers on May 25 to ensure that they face no problem while taking up Kharif operations,” he said.Minister for Agriculture and Marketing Kurasala Kannababu, Special Chief Secretary (Agriculture) Poonam Malakondaiah and others were present.