AP 1st to set up 32 rehabs for orphaned kids

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has become the first State in the country to set up 32 child care institutions (CCIs) for rehabilitation of children of Covid victims. The institutions will also take care of children whose parents or guardians have tested positive for Covid. Though the number of children who have become orphans following the death of their parents due to Covid, is significantly low in the State, the government has taken the initiative in setting up the institutions keeping in view the future of kids.

The proactive step will ensure that no child is deprived of care and attention if he becomes an orphan in the Covid times. Free food, shelter and education will be provided to children in the institutions. Two helplines with 181 and 1098 have been set up for rehabilitation of orphaned children in the institutions. Kritika Shukla, Director of Women Development and Child Welfare, said, “Any child or guardian who is in need of assistance, can contact the child welfare authorities on the helpline numbers.

"An official team will be sent to the house of the child and he will be shifted to the nearest institution. As per the choice of the child, he will be later handed over to a suitable guardian or he will be moved to the adoption framework.

In all, 32 child care institutions with all facilities and dedicated official teams will ensure that the children in need are properly rehabilitated.” Three siblings were recently rescued by an official team when their parents tested positive for Covid in Anantapur district. The children were shifted to the child care institution. Now, they are under the care of DCPO and Childline District Coordinator.